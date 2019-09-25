Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier knew his role would expand after he was acquired by the Hornets, but it appears the point guard will be seeing a huge spike in minutes during his first season in Charlotte, according to head coach James Borrego.

Rozier, who averaged 18 minutes off the bench in 79 games with the Boston Celtics last season, likely will play around 34 minutes per game this year, per The Athletic’s Rob Boone.

Terry Rozier will probably play around 34 minutes a game, James Borrego said, which is a big leap from the 18 he averaged with the Celtics. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) September 24, 2019

Borrego spoke about his new point guard at the Hornets media luncheon on Tuesday afternoon, and noted that he expects Rozier to be a top candidate to become Charlotte’s leading scorer, per the Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell.

Borrego said he doesn’t know who will replace @KembaWalker as leading scorer, but considers Terry Rozier and Dwayne Bacon top candidates. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) September 24, 2019

Thanks to Rozier’s impressive postseason run in 2018, the Louisville product often is seen as a solely-offensive weapon. But Rozier is a quality perimeter defender, whose upside can really help a team like Charlotte that has struggled on the defensive side of the ball for what feels like forever.

He’ll likely be Charlotte’s primary scorer, but time will tell if Rozier can become a formidable leader in his new home.

