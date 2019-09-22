Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Week 3 of the NFL is upon us, and with it comes some interesting matchups.

The Texans and Chargers, for instance, each have 1-1 records heading into their Week 3 contest Sunday at StubHub Center. Houston enters the game off a thrilling 13-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, while Los Angeles fell 13-10 to the Detroit Lions for the Chargers’ first loss of 2019.

So, which team will get to two wins first? Tune in Sunday to find out!

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Chargers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images