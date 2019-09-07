Is Texas back?
The hype is real this season in Austin, Texas, as the Longhorns capped last season with a convincing Sugar Bowl win. Now, they’ll try to take down another SEC power in No. 6 LSU. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and No. 9 Longhorns will play host to Joe Burrows and the revamped Tigers offense Saturday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Both teams are coming off convincing Week 1 wins against Louisiana Tech and Georgia Southern, respectively.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s LSU-Texas game:
When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Live stream: ABC Go | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images