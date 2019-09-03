Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hockey fans sure want to dress like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand these days.

The Boston Bruins center and left wing were among the top 15 best-selling jerseys in the 2018-19 NHL season, according to data the league’s online shop and fanatics released Tuesday. Bergeron’s No. 37 jersey was the fifth-highest seller, and Marchand’s No. 63 sweater was the 12th among all NHL players.

Have a look at the top-selling jerseys from the 2018-19 season, presented by @NHL_Shop and @Fanatics. Is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/pPMfld3wVG — NHL (@NHL) September 3, 2019

The popularity of the Bruins stars’ jerseys shouldn’t surprise anyone, as they’ve been premier NHL talents in recent years and were instrumental in the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Furthermore, they’re also among the top 50 ratings leaders in “NHL 20,” EA Sports’ hit video hockey game, and as we all know, (electronic) art often imitates life and vice versa.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images