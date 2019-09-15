Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Workman is having a phenomenal year.

The 31-year-old has been one of the best relief pitchers in Major League Baseball this season. He currently leads the league in opponent’s batting average against (.126), hasn’t allowed a home run to his last 190 batters faced and is the only pitcher this season to have both nine or more wins and nine or more saves.

Prior to the Boston Red Sox’s series finale against the Philadelpia Philles, NESN’s Todd Walker spoke about Workman’s season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images