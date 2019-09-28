Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park has not been much of a home field advantage for the Boston Red Sox this season.

The Red Sox have struggled at home this season, entering Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles with a losing record of 37-42. Boston on the other hand, has been extremely solid on the road finishing the year with a 46-35 record.

For more on the Red Sox’s roller coaster season, check out the clip above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images