Fenway Park has not been much of a home field advantage for the Boston Red Sox this season.
The Red Sox have struggled at home this season, entering Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles with a losing record of 37-42. Boston on the other hand, has been extremely solid on the road finishing the year with a 46-35 record.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images