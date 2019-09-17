Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Yastrzemski will make his Fenway Park debut Tuesday as the San Francisco Giants travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox.

Mike, the grandson of Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, will lead off for the Giants and play left field just like his grandfather did for 23 years for the Red Sox.

He received his call up to the bigs in May and over 96 games has hit .265 while slugging 19 long balls. Both of these numbers are higher than his Hall-of-Fame grandfather who over the same stretch hit .253 and smashed nine home runs.

For more on how Mike compares to the Red Sox legend, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images