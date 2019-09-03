Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez has been red-hot lately.

The 32-year-old has hit .400 and clubbed 15 home runs over the last 36 games as the Boston Red Sox look to earn a playoff berth. Martinez has also driven 42 runs over the same span.

Martinez looks to continue his hot streak Tuesday afternoon when he hits out of the clean up spot as the Sox take on the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

For more on Martinez’s recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images