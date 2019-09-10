Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no debate: Liverpool FC has a host of world-class players in its midst.

EA Sports included seven Reds players among the top-100 rated players in “FIFA 20,” the upcoming version of the hit video soccer game. EA published its top-100 list Monday, and some of the stars who helped Liverpool win last season’s UEFA Champions League are on it.

They are as follows (in order of rank, name and overall rating).

No. 82 – Fabinho, 85

No. 79 – Andrew Robertson, 85

No. 62 – Roberto Firmino, 86

No. 28 – Sadio Mane, 88

No. 19 – Alisson, 89

No. 8 – Mohamed Salah, 90

No. 7 – Virgil Van Dijk, 90

Speaking of debates, Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in “FIFA 20” with a 94 overall rating. Cristiano Ronaldo is second with a 93 overall rating.

EA Sports will release “FIFA 20” for sale Sept. 27.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com