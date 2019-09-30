Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers was one of the Red Sox’s brightest spots in what was a dull season for Boston.

The third baseman showed plenty of power at the plate in 2019, as improved his defense greatly, making him a dominant player at his position.

Devers etched his name in Red Sox history a few times this year, becoming the franchise’s youngest player to collect 200 hits in a season, set a new team record for doubles and owns the most home runs in a year by a Sox third baseman.

And it doesn’t stop there.

The 22-year-old joined some elite company in racking up 90 extra-base hits this year before turning 23. Check out who he’s alongside:

Most XBH in a season before turning 23: 1. Joe DiMaggio – 96 (1937)

2. Alex Rodriguez – 91 (1996)

3. Rafael Devers – 90 (2019) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 29, 2019

Devers also put his name in good company with his 32 home runs, .311 batting average, 115 RBIs and 129 runs scored, becoming the first player to do so since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2005.

Check out who else is on the exclusive list:

Players with .300 AVG/30 HR/100 RBI/100 R in a season before turning 23: Rafael Devers (2019)

Miguel Cabrera (2005)

Albert Pujols (2001-02)

Alex Rodriguez (1996)

Eddie Mathews (1953)

Ted Williams (1939)

Joe DiMaggio (1937)

Hal Trosky (1934)

Jimmie Foxx (1929-30)

Mel Ott (1929) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 30, 2019

If Devers continues to work and improve upon a solid season, we only can assume he will be an offensive and defensive threat for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images