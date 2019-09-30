Rafael Devers was one of the Red Sox’s brightest spots in what was a dull season for Boston.
The third baseman showed plenty of power at the plate in 2019, as improved his defense greatly, making him a dominant player at his position.
Devers etched his name in Red Sox history a few times this year, becoming the franchise’s youngest player to collect 200 hits in a season, set a new team record for doubles and owns the most home runs in a year by a Sox third baseman.
And it doesn’t stop there.
The 22-year-old joined some elite company in racking up 90 extra-base hits this year before turning 23. Check out who he’s alongside:
Devers also put his name in good company with his 32 home runs, .311 batting average, 115 RBIs and 129 runs scored, becoming the first player to do so since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2005.
Check out who else is on the exclusive list:
If Devers continues to work and improve upon a solid season, we only can assume he will be an offensive and defensive threat for years to come.
