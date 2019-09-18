Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday night was a long night.

The Boston Red Sox welcomed the Mike Yastrzemski-led San Francisco Giants to Fenway Park on Tuesday night for the first of three games between the two squads, and it took almost six hours for the final pitch to be thrown.

Boston and San Francisco battled for 15 innings and used an MLB record 24 pitchers who threw an astounding 547 total pitches en route to a Giants 7-6 victory. For more on the wild game, check out the clip above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

