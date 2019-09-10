Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 1 didn’t go so well for the Dolphins.

Miami squared off against the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens on Sunday and didn’t stand a chance from the get-go, falling 59-10 to Baltimore at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s defense faltered throughout the game surrendering 379 yards through the air and six passing touchdowns — five from Jackson — and 265 yards on the ground and two more scores.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin discussed the Dolphin’s performance Monday night on “NESN Sports Today.” To hear what he had to say, check out the clip above presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images