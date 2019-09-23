You probably have noticed by now, but the Patriots defense is really, really good.
New England earned a 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, though the points it allowed came on a muffed punt recovered in the end zone and an interception returned for a touchdown. As such, the Patriots defense has yet to allow an offensive touchdown through three weeks — an NFL record.
What the defense has done so far is impressive no matter how you look at it, but this tweet from Tucker Boynton might illustrate it best:
Yeah, that’s dominance.
Next up for the Patriots is a Week 4 showdown with the 3-0 Buffalo Bills.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images