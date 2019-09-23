Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You probably have noticed by now, but the Patriots defense is really, really good.

New England earned a 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, though the points it allowed came on a muffed punt recovered in the end zone and an interception returned for a touchdown. As such, the Patriots defense has yet to allow an offensive touchdown through three weeks — an NFL record.

What the defense has done so far is impressive no matter how you look at it, but this tweet from Tucker Boynton might illustrate it best:

Patriots defensive possessions, 2019:

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Downs

End of half

FG

Punt

Downs

INT

End of game

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

INT

Punt

Punt

Pick-6

Pick-6

Downs

Downs

INT

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

End of half

INT

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Downs — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) September 22, 2019

Yeah, that’s dominance.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 4 showdown with the 3-0 Buffalo Bills.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images