When Jamie Collins rejoined the New England Patriots this offseason, part of the outside belief was that it would give him a chance to show he’s still a useful NFL player.
Through three weeks he’s certainly proved that, and in a big way.
The veteran linebacker has been among the biggest stars in a defense that is chock full of them and is one of, if not the best units in the game. This comes after a relatively underwhelming stint with the Cleveland Browns for the 29-year-old.
So just how good has Collins been? Check this out.
Expecting Collins to keep up at that pace might be a big ask, but suffice to say he’s leaving a nice impression in Foxboro the second time around.
