When Jamie Collins rejoined the New England Patriots this offseason, part of the outside belief was that it would give him a chance to show he’s still a useful NFL player.

Through three weeks he’s certainly proved that, and in a big way.

The veteran linebacker has been among the biggest stars in a defense that is chock full of them and is one of, if not the best units in the game. This comes after a relatively underwhelming stint with the Cleveland Browns for the 29-year-old.

So just how good has Collins been? Check this out.

Week 3 is done—Collins is the only guy in the league with 2 or more sacks, INTs, and PBUs. https://t.co/JltVdNDYSo — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) September 24, 2019

Expecting Collins to keep up at that pace might be a big ask, but suffice to say he’s leaving a nice impression in Foxboro the second time around.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images