Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arguably the best line in the NHL has been recognized once again.

ESPN released its “50 Best Players” list for the 2019-20 season and it includes three Boston Bruins stars. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron all have made the list as the only three to represent the Black and Gold.

Marchand led the charge, ranking 15th on the list following a career year when he totaled 100 points, including his fourth straight season of 30-plus goals, finishing with 36. Pastrnak followed at 19th as the 23-year-old right-winger had a career-high 81 points in just 66 games last season. Bergeron came out of it the lowest at 24th, as the four-time Selke Trophy winner set career highs in both points and goals while remaining one of the leagues best two-way forwards.

Here’s a snippet of what ESPN.com had to say about the Bruins’ trio.

Marchand: As Sidney Crosby said of his World Cup teammate: “Having him on your team is going to be so much more enjoyable than having to play against him.”

Pastrnak: The man they call Pasta has been more manicotti than vermicelli during the last three seasons, ranking 12th among all skaters with a 1.04 points-per-game average.

Bergeron: When healthy, the 34-year-old is still one of the premiere two-way forwards in the game and a steadying figure on Boston’s ultra-talented top line.

Bruins fans certainly will make their voices heard on this one, but it comes as no surprise that the top line of the B’s were the representatives on this list.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images