Football is back, and with it comes renewed hopes of relevance.

Two teams looking to move past years of irrelevance will meet Sunday afternoon when the Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans. The Browns feature one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL — including star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — and are expected to compete for a playoff spot. The Titans, meanwhile, are entering a do-or-die season for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

This one should be fun.

Here’s how and when to watch Titans vs. Browns:

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images