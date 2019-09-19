Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Thursday night mark Jalen Ramsey’s final game in a Jaguars uniform?

The star cornerback reportedly requested a trade earlier this week, and while it seems like Jacksonville will grant his wish, he’s expected to suit up for his team’s Week 3 showdown with the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field.

Ramsey claims he’s “super excited” for the divisional matchup, and the Jaguars will need him to be at his best if they want to secure their first win of the season.

Here’s how to watch Titans vs. Jaguars online:

When: Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images