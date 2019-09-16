Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots had themselves a day in Miami on Sunday.

New England destroyed the Dolphins 43-0 at Hard Rock Stadium to move to 2-0 on the season. The Patriots have yet to give up a touchdown through two games and have outscored their opponents 76-3 in the process.

The game not only saw Stephon Gilmore amass his first-ever pick-six, but also served as the debut for Antonio Brown in a Pats uniform. The wide receiver caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the win. And judging from Tom Brady’s latest post on his Instagram story, that won’t be the first TD the quarterback throws to his newest teammate.

Tom Brady issuing a warning to all other NFL teams: pic.twitter.com/eOVbzVcsrU — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) September 16, 2019

New England returns home to welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium next Sunday.

