Antonio Brown’s New England Patriots tenure might be in the past, but that’s not preventing Tom Brady from seemingly signing off on the embattled receiver’s messages on social media.

After a bumpy tenure in Foxboro, the Patriots parted ways with Brown on Friday. Since then, Brown has been plenty active both on social media elsewhere, going back to school as well as attending court hearings for launching furniture off the balcony of his Miami condo.

On Wednesday morning, Brown posted an image of himself on Instagram with the message: “Remember when your back against the wall and the world be against you just wait on The Lord #CallGod #NeverSettleForLess.”

And as has been the case often lately, Brady was among those that liked the post.

Tom Brady is still liking Antonio Brown Instagram posts pic.twitter.com/9IxlcOUHET — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 25, 2019

Make of that what you will.

The Patriots are preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, a fellow undefeated AFC East squad.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images