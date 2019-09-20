Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady isn’t often one to publicly voice his displeasure over officiating with the media or on social media.

That all changed Thursday night, when Brady, trying to take in Thursday Night Football between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, could no longer watch the broadcast over disgust with the officiating of the game.

Brady took to Twitter, saying “Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!”

Seven minutes later, Brady said he was turning the game off.

Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!! #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019

I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore #TENvsJAC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 20, 2019

Thursday Night Football usually is tough enough to watch on its own, and it definitely is not made better flags littering the field on every other play.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images