Justin Verlander’s no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday was met with appreciation from the Houston Astros pitcher’s wife, supermodel Kate Upton, as well as a prominent New England athlete.

Tom Brady, who knows a thing or two about success heading into his 20th year with the Patriots, posted to his Instagram story to share a congratulatory message to Verlander — who became just the sixth Major League Baseball pitcher to toss three no-hitters.

Take a look:

From one 🐐 to another. pic.twitter.com/MZYBdAOfGj — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) September 2, 2019

Verlander, like Brady, doesn’t seem to be slowing down as they get older. Who knows, maybe the pitcher will be sending the signal-caller some love in February.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images