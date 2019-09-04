Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady took a break from pumping TB12 on Wednesday to deliver a message that everyone should agree on.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to both disparage bullying and encourage being there for those who are victims of bullying. The post arrived amid what was the first week back to school for many students across Massachusetts, as well as the United States as a whole.

Take a look:

It’s unclear whether Brady wrote this himself or if he simply was sharing a post he saw on Instagram.

In either case, kudos to one of the sports world’s biggest role models for saying something that can’t be said enough.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images