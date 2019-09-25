Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It will be a while before the New England Patriots play another game at Gillette Stadium, but suffice to say they were successful in Foxboro this September.

The Patriots, now 3-0, earned victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets on home turf, but now they’ll play the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins the next two weeks on the road.

Tom Brady took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a message to Patriots fans ahead of the upcoming road slate of games.

Patriots-Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images