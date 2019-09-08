Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you were wondering if Tom Brady is excited about his new wide receiver, Antonio Brown, the answer is a resounding yes.

Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to NBC’s Al Michaels, that he’s “one million percent in” on Brown. He’s so in, in fact, Brady told Brown to live with him until the receiver gets settled in New England, per Michaels.

It's a big thumbs from @TomBrady on the Antonio Brown deal. "I'm a million percent in." #PITvsNE pic.twitter.com/sLnxzJvknu — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2019

Brady has an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver. Brown joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart.

The Patriots take on Brown’s old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday night. Brown can’t suit up since he’s not yet officially signed.

Brady lives in a five-bedroom house up for sale, by the way. Brown might not be happy if he gets interrupted while realtors are showing the Brookline, Mass., mansion.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images