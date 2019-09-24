Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady always will go the extra mile for his teammates, even if it means going well outside of his comfort zone.

Such was the case this past Sunday when the Patriots quarterback found himself as a lead blocker early in the fourth quarter against the Jets. New England called a reverse end-around to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, which left Brady trotting down the sideline looking for contact.

Brady’s attempt to block New York’s hard-hitting safety Jamal Adams was feeble at best, but it was impressive nonetheless to see the 42-year-old get into the mix. Dorsett certainly appreciated his quarterback’s unexpected “physicality,” which he made clear with an Instagram post Monday.

In a moment of astute self-awareness, Brady acknowledged his shortcomings as a blocker.

“Tryin to spring my guy free!! Need alot of work in blocking department 🤣🤣,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

It was an otherwise stellar afternoon for the Patriots quarterback. Brady completed 28 of 42 pass attempts for 306 yards with two touchdowns as New England improved to 3-0 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images