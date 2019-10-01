Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has played with some unbelievable defenses during the span of his 20-year NFL career. And even he’s amazed by what the 2019 Patriots’ defense has accomplished through four games.

The Patriots’ defense leads the NFL in points per game (6.8), yards per game (243), yards per play (4), interceptions (10), sacks (18) and passer rating allowed (41).

“Our defense is playing great football — the best football I can ever remember our defense playing, which has been really spectacular to watch,” Brady told Jim Gray on Monday night during his weekly interview on Westwood One. “We’re all excited about the way they’re playing.”

The Patriots’ defense let up their first touchdown since January’s AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. They also registered five sacks and four interceptions while allowing just 10 points.

The 2006 Patriots let up just 237 points, while the 2003 squad allowed just 238 points. The 2019 Patriots are on pace to give up just 108 points on the season. The 2000 Baltimore Ravens have the record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game schedule with 165. Needless to say, the Patriots are on a historic pace through four games.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports images