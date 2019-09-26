Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was back to full healthy Thursday for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots removed Brady from the injury report after listing the 42-year-old quarterback as limited Wednesday with a calf injury. Brady was limited in two of three practices las week, as well.

Left guard Joe Thuney also took a step forward in his recovery from a shoulder injury, participating fully Thursday after seeing limited reps the previous day.

Seven players remained limited ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills:

WR Julian Edelman (chest)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

RB Rex Burkhead (foot)

DE Michael Bennett (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (calf)

TE Matt LaCosse (ankle)

S Nate Ebner (groin)

Marshall Newhouse, who was promoted to starting left tackle after Isaiah Wynn landed on injured reserve last week, missed Thursday’s practice with an illness after being limited Wednesday. He was spotted in the locker room after practice.

The Patriots will hold one additional practice Friday afternoon before traveling to Orchard Park, N.Y., for this weekend’s AFC East contest.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images