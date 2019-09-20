Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady still has love for Antonio Brown.

The New England Patriots quarterback offered a hearty response to an Instagram post the wide receiver dedicated to him Friday in the aftermath of his release from the team. Brown told “champ” Brady “Love ya” and encouraged him to #GoWinIt in one of a series of appreciative posts he sent to his former coaches and teammates.

Brady responded with three black hearts.

Although Brown’s tenure as Brady’s teammate lasted just 11 days, the timespan wasn’t too short for them to develop some mutual respect.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images