Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s record in Buffalo speaks for itself.

The New England Patriots quarterback has more wins at New Era Field since 2001 than any other quarterback, according to a statistic NFL research shared Tuesday. Brady’s 15 career wins in Buffalo are one better than former Bills (and Patriots) quarterback Drew Bledsoe and two better than ex-Bills signal-callers Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 3-0 @Patriots will go on the road and take on the 3-0 Bills in Week 4. Since @TomBrady became a starter in 2001, no QB has more wins at New Era Field (the Bills' home stadium) than he does. pic.twitter.com/13YKBc7htq — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 24, 2019

Brady’s ability to win games in upstate New York reflect the scale of the Patriots’ dominance during his tenure with the team — New England has won the last 10 AFC East titles and claimed the division 16 of the 18 seasons since TB 12 took over as starting quarterback.

His Buffalo win total also suggests the Bills, who have reached the playoffs only once (in 2017) during the Brady years, have, um, struggled in recent seasons.

Nevertheless, the the Patriots will visit the Bills on Sunday in a Week 4 game, and the only records that will matter come kickoff time belong to the teams: both are 3-0 in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images