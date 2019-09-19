Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carl Yastrzemski shared a special family moment at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Prior to Wednesday night’s contest, Carl Yastrzemski took the hill to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to his grandson — Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski — and then the two embraced before Carl left the field. Mike would help lead the Giants to a 11-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

After the game, NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Todd Walker spoke about the special moment. For more, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images