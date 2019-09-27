Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are about to embark on a pretty significant offseason that could go a long way in shaping the near future of the franchise.

The first of the important decisions likely is finding a replacement for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, whom the Red Sox parted ways with earlier this month. On Friday, Red Sox ownership addressed the decision to move on from Dombrowski. Team chairman Tom Werner gave an update on the search for a new head of baseball ops, saying things are in the top of the second inning.

