The New England Patriots ruffled plenty of feathers by signing All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, but one former NFL coach says he was “disappointed” in the move.

Tony Dungy, now an analyst for NBC Sports, discussed the move Sunday on NBC’s “Football Night in America,” claiming that the move sent the “wrong message” to kids around the country.

“I coached 13 years as a head coach, every year my first message to the team was we want to win Super Bowls,” Dungy said, as transcribed by WEEI. “Yes, we want to be talented, but we have to be role models. These kids in our country look up to NFL players and coaches, and I really think this sent the wrong message.

“I know coaches want to win, but I am disappointed in Robert Kraft,” he added. “I think at some point you have to say as an organization we’re not going to do this.”

Role model or not, Brown certainly will help New England’s already-impressive offense. The Patriots rolled over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night by a score of 33-3. We can only imagine how difficult they’ll be to stop once Brown gets up to speed.

The seven-time Pro Bowler officially signed with New England on Monday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images