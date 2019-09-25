Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The preseason hasn’t been kind to Torey Krug, particularly over the last two years.

But 2019 rings a different tune for the Boston Bruins defenseman, who’s beginning the preseason without injury. Krug was limited to just one game in October 2018 as he recovered from a broken ankle he suffered in May. But he bounced back to notch 53 points (six goals, 47 assists) in 64 games.

Krug will be on the ice for the first time this preseason when the B’s take on the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Wednesday, and the 28-year-old is ready to focus on the game ahead of him while remaining healthy.

“The preseason hasn’t always been my friend. In the last two preseasons I’ve found myself on the sidelines,” he said Wednesday, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “So in the years before that I was always competing for ice time and a spot, so it’s a little different now just fine-tuning for the season. I’m still not out of the woods yet with a couple of preseason games to go, but I’d hope coming into the year healthy (would be helpful). Although (there is) a fog coming in from last year and just trying to get through that.

“It’s about getting my energy levels up for playing hockey and I would hope that would lead to a fast start for not only me, but for the team as well,” he added.

Only time will tell if Krug will build off his strong 2018-19 campaign when the Bruins drop the puck to begin the new season Oct. 3 in Dallas against the Stars.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images