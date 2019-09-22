Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins locked up Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo over the last week and now can shift their focus to another defenseman.

Torey Krug has expressed his desire to stay in Boston, even mentioning taking less money is something he’d be interested in doing. He also recently noted he hoped his future with the Black and Gold would be discussed soon. General manager Don Sweeney stressed Krug’s importance to the Bruins and indicated the proper conversations indeed will take place.

Even though the 28-year-old doesn’t have the clarity he wants right now, that isn’t stopping him from wanting to remain with the B’s.

“I’ve made no secret that I want to be part of this room, part of this organization and part of this city (beyond this season)”, Krug said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “So I’m hoping sooner than later it gets dealt with so I can clear my mind and focus on hockey. But that being said, it’s never a distraction. I’ve done it year after in my career aside from the (current) four-year deal.”

Krug is entering his final of a four-year, $21 million deal. He’s notched at least 50 points in his last three seasons and has proven to be a viable part of Boston’s blueline.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images