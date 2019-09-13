Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The lingering restricted free agencies of Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo has left Torey Krug in a limbo of sorts.

Krug, the Boston Bruins’ best offensive defenseman, is entering the final year of his contract before he will hit free agency, and it likely will require a lofty chunk of change to retain the 28-year-old’s service.

Boston remains a little tight on cap space, and with Carlo and McAvoy taking priority over the veteran, that’s left Krug to wonder what his future holds.

The d-man has suggested that he might be willing to take a “hometown discount,” and said he is not panicking over his contract, but nonetheless, he voiced his desire to have the whole thing done with.

“I’d love to get some clarity on my future for myself and my family and know where I’m going to play,” Krug said Thursday, via Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald. “Something that I eventually hope will be discussed.”

Playing with just one year remaining on his deal obviously brings a different kind of pressure to perform as an individual. Not to mention the stress that goes along with not knowing where your family will be living a year from now.

“It’s something I’m comfortable with,” Krug said. “I’ve played on one-year deals before, always had to prove myself. It’s definitely something I’d love to get some clarity on my future.”

This will be the final year of a four-year, $21 million deal for Krug. He’ll hit free agency with Charlie Coyle, Jaroslav Halak and Jake DeBrusk (RFA), among others, next offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images