Travis Lakins will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, but he won’t be out there long.

With a shortage of starting pitchers available, the Red Sox will roll with the bullpen-day approach when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Lakins will make his second-career Major League start, but will be relieved quickly as the team uses a multitude of arms to try and get back in the win column.

For more on Saturday night’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

