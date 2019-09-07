Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will turn to the bullpen once again Saturday for another spot start against the New York Yankees.

Boston’s starting rotation is thin at the moment with David Price and Chris Sale shelved with injuries, so the Red Sox will start Travis Lakins on the hill in Game 2 of the four-game series. But he won’t spend much time out there.

Manager Alex Cora will end up using multiple relievers in short stints throughout the game as the Sox look to take the second game in a row Saturday night after their 6-1 win Friday.

For more on Saturday’s wild pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images