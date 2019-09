Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trot Nixon sure was a fan-favorite during his tenure with the Red Sox.

The former right fielder explained this week why he believes he had such a special connection with Red Sox Nation during his decade-long career in Boston. Because no matter how well he played, he made sure to play his hardest.

Hear what Nixon had to say in the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images