History was made Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The Minnesota Twins hit their 300th home run of the season in a 10-4 win over the Tigers, becoming the first in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

The record home run occurred in the top of the seventh inning when second baseman Jonathan Schoop launched one over the left-field wall.

With this record under their belt, the Twins look to add a 100th win Friday to cap off a historic first season for manager Rocco Baldelli.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images