People do a lot of weird things with their facial hair, but Mike Fiers really went above and beyond.
The Oakalnd Athletics pitcher debuted some … interesting facial Saturday night against the Texas Rangers, sporting a perfectly groomed left side of his face while the right side featured a beard.
It clearly was maintained, but Twitter, as it always does, didn’t exactly know how to react to it and had some jokes to go along with their questions.
Take a look:
No word on whether Fiers will keep the look going forward.
Thumbnail photo via Andrew Dieb/USA TODAY Sports Images