People do a lot of weird things with their facial hair, but Mike Fiers really went above and beyond.

The Oakalnd Athletics pitcher debuted some … interesting facial Saturday night against the Texas Rangers, sporting a perfectly groomed left side of his face while the right side featured a beard.

It clearly was maintained, but Twitter, as it always does, didn’t exactly know how to react to it and had some jokes to go along with their questions.

Take a look:

Mike Fiers: “I wanna look like a G” Barber: Say no more fam pic.twitter.com/K9zlpLRYa3 — Ryan Maquiñana (@RMaq28) September 15, 2019

Fiers looking like when you hit "random" in character creation in mlb the show. https://t.co/mPkcBWIac6 — Mando (@FalkynTV) September 15, 2019

Mike Fiers looks like he glued a cat’s tail to his face pic.twitter.com/4CMJNAuh4i — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) September 15, 2019

Barber: Beard or goatee? Mike Fiers: Yes. — Henry Anderson (@HenryAnderson) September 15, 2019

Mike Fiers’ beard looks like it belongs in a comedy movie: where there’s a monkey behind his head trying to give him a mustache so the police don’t recognize him. pic.twitter.com/QSFk3Ld4GD — The NBA Analyst (@TheNBAAnalyst1) September 15, 2019

Barber: I don’t understand what you want me to do to your beard. Draw it for me. Mike Fiers: 6 https://t.co/cKobFTrlNK — Carlos Frías (@Carlos_Frias) September 15, 2019

If you want to see Mike Fiers' weird beard situation you should put the game on now because it's gonna be back to a full beard by the 6th inning. — Biden's Bloody Eyeball (@thejd44) September 15, 2019

Mike #Fiers beard should have a Twitter account. — Pack Zach (@614_ZE) September 15, 2019

No word on whether Fiers will keep the look going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Dieb/USA TODAY Sports Images