Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thirty-one NFL teams likely watched the first “Sunday Night Football” tilt of the 2019 season unfold with some level of fear.

To say the New England Patriots flexed their muscles after watching their sixth Super Bowl championship banner drop would be an understatement. The Patriots put a thorough beatdown on the Pittsburgh Steelers courtesy of a near-perfect performance. Tom Brady threw for over 300 yards with three touchdown passes, while New England’s defense suffocated Ben Roethlisberger and Co. from wire-to-wire.

So as it stands, New England still is the class of not only the AFC, but the league as a whole. But arguably the biggest takeaway from the Week 1 primetime clash was a come-to-realization moment for the rest of the league: the juggernaut that is the Patriots soon will be adding one of the best playmakers in all of football.

New England managed to steamroll Pittsburgh without Antonio Brown, who the franchise reportedly signed Saturday. So as Bill Belichick and Co. put a bow on a 30-point rout of their conference rival, folks on Twitter began to fear what’s on the horizon.

Dorsett’s taking the top off the defense.. Edelman’s Edelman.. AND THEY’RE ADDING FOCKING ANTONIO BROWN. The Patriots are hilarious man. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2019

truly unconscionable the Patriots get to add Antonio Brown to all this — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) September 9, 2019

The Patriots are adding Antonio Brown to this offense pic.twitter.com/1kMrSD8ert — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 9, 2019

Just imagine … this Patriots offense is going to have Antonio Brown for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/kYcXFVmvuY — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 9, 2019

New England doesn't even need Antonio Brown and this is why I hate them forever — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 9, 2019

It’s safe to say business is boomin’ in Foxboro.

Brown, who’s expected to be officially added to the Patriots’ 53-man roster Monday, is eligible to play this Sunday in Week 2. Considering its performance against the Steelers coupled with the impending addition of AB, New England could be in store for a historic blowout at the expense of the Miami Dolphins, who nearly lost by 50 points in their season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images