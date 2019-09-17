Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s never a good time for injuries, but the New York Jets getting bitten by the injury bug has happened at a really, really bad time.

Before the Jets’ Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis and will miss a fair amount of time because of it. That left the Jets to roll with Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk as their quarterbacks against the Browns, and Siemian got hurt during the defeat, forcing in Falk, a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 draft out of Washington State.

And now, the Jets have to play the New England Patriots. The Patriots have steamrolled the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins to start the season, so things aren’t looking too great for the beaten-up Jets.

Understandably, the matchup already is striking fear in NFL fans.

Y’all pray for the Jets as they will probably start Luke Falk at QB against my Patriots on Sunday — Michael (@MichaelDurso12) September 17, 2019

The Patriots defense gets to face Luke Falk next week? Yikes…. — Sánchez SZN (@krakenmachine) September 17, 2019

Good night. luke falk will be our QB against the patriots on sunday lol #Jets — kasarah (@kasarah0_0) September 17, 2019

I can’t believe the Patriots are about to play Luke Falk next week after what they just did to Pitt and Miami pic.twitter.com/qGVnqcyUKr — David (@daysquared90) September 17, 2019

Look on the bright side #Jets fans. Gase has a short week to get Luke Falk ready for Tom Brady and the Patriots. Uh, did I say "bright side?" — Cartoonist Harris (@SportsToonsPlus) September 17, 2019

If Falk and the Jets go into New England and beat the Patriots next week I will set my couch on fire guaranteed. — Jameson Palmer (@JamesonCPalmer) September 17, 2019

Vegas just updated the spread for Patriots vs. Luke Falk next week: Pats -125.5 — Matt Langone (@MattLangone) September 17, 2019

Luke Falk and this offensive line and secondary against the New England Patriots next week oh boy. — David (@LegsFeedWolf80) September 17, 2019

when you realize Luke Falk will play the Patriots twice in four weeks pic.twitter.com/74KmQNA1eC — Mike Schoppmann (@warmbenchco) September 17, 2019

Yeah, can’t imagine this will go too well for Falk and the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images