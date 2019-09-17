There’s never a good time for injuries, but the New York Jets getting bitten by the injury bug has happened at a really, really bad time.
Before the Jets’ Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis and will miss a fair amount of time because of it. That left the Jets to roll with Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk as their quarterbacks against the Browns, and Siemian got hurt during the defeat, forcing in Falk, a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 draft out of Washington State.
And now, the Jets have to play the New England Patriots. The Patriots have steamrolled the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins to start the season, so things aren’t looking too great for the beaten-up Jets.
Understandably, the matchup already is striking fear in NFL fans.
Yeah, can’t imagine this will go too well for Falk and the Jets.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images