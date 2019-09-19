Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some basic math tells us both Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker are franchise players.

The Boston Celtics point guard and forward appear on a a list of “Top 25 players you want to start a franchise with” that SiriusXM NBA Radio released Wednesday. Walker comes in at No. 25, while Tatum is three slots higher at No. 22.

Who would you want to start a franchise with? Hear our #SXMNBATop25 Release show here 👉https://t.co/MsJaF1Xj7O And see our full rankings here 👇 pic.twitter.com/Thx9eglpQm — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 19, 2019

Although Walker has reached a higher status than Tatum in the pecking order of NBA players, we suspect their respective ages, 29 and 21, factor into SiriusXM NBA Radio’s experts’ thinking.

Walker and Tatum are expected to lead the Celtics’ attempts at rebounding from their disappointing 2018-19 campaign and contending for Eastern Conference supremacy and a spot in the NBA Finals.

Achieving those goals will justify the high esteem, in which SiriusXM’s NBA Radio team holds the Celtics duo. After all, there are 30 NBA teams, and their place on the Top 25 speaks volumes about their present and future ability.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images