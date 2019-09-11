The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be able to lean on Tyreek Hill for a little while.
During KC’s Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it lost its star wide receiver to what’s been described as a sternoclavicular joint injury. It appears they’ll be without him for at least the rest of the month, though it doesn’t sound like a season-long issue.
Here’s the latest timeline, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Hill suffered the injury early in the game after making two catches for 16 yards. Sammy Watkins did a fine job as the top option in Hill’s place though, grabbing nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
The 25-year-old made headlines during the offseason due to child abuse allegations, but was not suspended after the league determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude he violated the personal conduct policy.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images