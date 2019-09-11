Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be able to lean on Tyreek Hill for a little while.

During KC’s Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it lost its star wide receiver to what’s been described as a sternoclavicular joint injury. It appears they’ll be without him for at least the rest of the month, though it doesn’t sound like a season-long issue.

Here’s the latest timeline, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (sternoclavicular joint injury) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, sources say. A positive sign: KC does not plan to put him on IR, as of now. He’ll need to be monitored in rehab, and how quickly it progresses will determine if it’s more or less than 6 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2019

Hill suffered the injury early in the game after making two catches for 16 yards. Sammy Watkins did a fine job as the top option in Hill’s place though, grabbing nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

The 25-year-old made headlines during the offseason due to child abuse allegations, but was not suspended after the league determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude he violated the personal conduct policy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images