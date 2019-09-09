Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States’ basketball team hasn’t always looked sharp, but it is one step away from early-round perfection at the FIBA World Cup.

Team USA closes group play Monday morning in China when it takes on an upstart Brazil team. The United States is the only unbeaten team left in Group K and already has secured its place in the quarterfinals.

But a win Monday would give them the group win and some added momentum before entering the knockout stage.

Here’s how to watch Monday’s game.

When: Monday, Aug. 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images