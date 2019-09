Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Team USA manage to remain undefeated?

The United States men’s basketball team is onto the knockout round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, with their quarterfinal set to take place Tuesday against France.

Entering the matchup, Team USA sits at 5-0, while France is 4-1.

Here’s how to watch USA-France online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images