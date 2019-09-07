Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team probably will be challenged more Saturday than they were Thursday.

Team USA absolutely crushed Japan on Thursday to climb to 3-0, and now they’ll kick off the second group stage with a tilt against Greece. Giannis Antetokounmpo, of course, highlights the Greece roster and is sure to be a handful for Team USA.

Here’s how to watch USA-Greece online:

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images