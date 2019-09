Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a slow start to the FIBA World Cup, the United States found its groove and cruised to a win in its tournament opener. Things will be a little more difficult Monday.

Team USA continues its quest for gold in China on Monday when it takes Turkey.

Here’s how to watch online.

When: Monday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

