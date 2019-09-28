The Pac-12 might have reached a pivot point early in the season.
Washington will host USC on Sunday at Husky Stadium on Saturday in a game between the 17th- and 21st-ranked teams in the nation. The 3-1 Huskies look to win their third consecutive game and improve their Pac-12 record to 1-1, while the 3-1 Trojans can improve their Pac-12 record to 3-0.
USC could struggle against Washington’s stout defense, as quarterback Kedon Slovis was ruled out for the game after spending this week in concussion protocol. Matt Fink is expected to run the Trojans’ offense in Slovis’ absence.
Here’s how to watch USC-Washington:
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images