There’s not much Sam Mewis can’t do when it comes to athletics.
But winning a jump ball against one of the top centers in the WNBA is one thing the Hanson, Mass. native has yet to check off her to-do list.
The United States women’s national soccer team visited the Minnesota Lynx’s practice Saturday when Mewis tested her jump ball skills against six-time All-Star Sylvia Fowles. Unfortunately for Mewis, her six-foot physique stood no chance against the 6-foot-6 Fowles, no matter how hard she tried.
Check it out:
Hey, we give her an “A” for effort!
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images