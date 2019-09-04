Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s not much Sam Mewis can’t do when it comes to athletics.

But winning a jump ball against one of the top centers in the WNBA is one thing the Hanson, Mass. native has yet to check off her to-do list.

The United States women’s national soccer team visited the Minnesota Lynx’s practice Saturday when Mewis tested her jump ball skills against six-time All-Star Sylvia Fowles. Unfortunately for Mewis, her six-foot physique stood no chance against the 6-foot-6 Fowles, no matter how hard she tried.

Check it out:

Hey, we give her an “A” for effort!

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images